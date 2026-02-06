What to watch this week: ‘Kohrra', ‘Touki Bouki' and more

Kohrra

Sudip Sharma’s crime series Kohrra is back after a critically lauded first season. Barun Sobti returns as assistant sub-inspector Garundi, this time under Mona Singh’s no-nonsense commanding officer. They’re investigating the murky case of a woman found dead in her brother’s barn. Directed by Sudip Sharma and Faisal Rahman. (Netflix)

A still from 'Parasakthi'.

Parasakthi

This film is about two brothers swept up in the protests against Hindi imposition in Tamil Nadu in the 1960s. Starring Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa and Sreeleela. Directed by Sudha Kongara (Soorarai Pottru). (Zee5)

A still from 'Queen of Chess'.

Queen of Chess

Fresh from the Sundance Film Festival, a documentary about Hungarian chess prodigy Judit Polgár, who was the number one female player in the world. Polgár also challenged traditional ideas, playing reigning men’s champion Garry Kasparov in a series of games. Directed by Rory Kennedy. (Netflix)

A still from 'Touki Bouki'.

Touki Bouki

Mory, a cowherd, and Anta, a student, dream of leaving Dakar for Paris. This Senegalese drama, in Wolof, from 1973 is one of the greatest African films of all time. Directed with revolutionary energy and invention by Djibril Diop Mambéty. (MUBI)

