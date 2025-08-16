‘KPop Demon Hunters’ shows how kids matter more to streaming than adults
What ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ truly signals is that the adult market is now a minority demographic in global media consumption
If you’re over 30, you’ve not watched the most popular animated movie in the world right now. Unless, of course, you are a parent. There exists a vast, brightly lit playground of content where grown-ups without children never wander, and within that candy-coloured wilderness, KPop Demon Hunters has planted its glitter-tipped flag. Six weeks after its 25 June release, the Netflix original became the most-watched animated film in the platform’s history.