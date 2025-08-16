‘KPop Demon Hunters’ shows how kids matter more to streaming than adults

If you want proof that the throne has shifted to the nursery, here it is: Netflix’s all-time top 3 English-language films are Red Notice (230.9 million views), Carry-On (172.1 million), and Don’t Look Up (171.4 million). Most recently, Adam Sandler sequel Happy Gilmore 2 swung on to the screen with a record-breaking 46.7 million views in its first three days, marking Netflix’s biggest US opening ever for a film. Yet here’s the kicker: while Sandler’s sequel shot out of the gate like a golf ball on fire, KPop Demon Hunters didn’t just launch; it stayed—its momentum unrelenting as children (and their parents) fire up the film for repeat viewings. By the time you read this, it should easily have overtaken Don’t Look Up, a multi-starrer headlined by Leonardo DiCaprio. Will it go on to hit No.1? Don’t bet against it.