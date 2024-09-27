Krishen Khanna: Last Modernist Standing
"What is love of art?" says Krishen Khanna. “That I must be painting all the time." One of the founders of the Progressive Artists’ Group, the Mumbai-based artists who shaped the post-independence art scene in India, Khanna is the last surviving member of the iconic group of modernists. At 99, he remains just as devoted to the pursuit of art as he was more than 40 years ago when he spent four years (1980-84) painting the mammoth and detailed The Great Procession on the ceiling of the lobby of the ITC Maurya in New Delhi. Among his most awe-inspiring works, the handpainted mural, which he describes as a “continuous procession with no beginning and no end", is a parade starting in India’s Mauryan past and continuing into scenes of the everyday. This panorama of vibrant imagery is imbued with a variety of emotions ranging from humour to pathos.
“I have been sketching and drawing as always," he replies over email when asked about his plans for his 100th year (he turns 100 in July 2025). “I have done a large painting depicting ‘dereliction’ recently. It took me a long time and went through many iterations."
The art world, meanwhile, has been marking this milestone year—not just in the life of this deeply humanist painter but also in the intertwined history of a postindependence nation and Indian modernism—with a host of events. Tao Art Gallery’s founder Kalpana Shah curated a landmark exhibition in Mumbai from 8 August-3 September to highlight the diversity of Khanna’s oeuvre—sculptures, tapestries, sketches and paintings from his six-decade-long practice. Earlier this month, auction house Saffronart held My Sketchbook in Colour in Delhi featuring hand-coloured mixed media works, including a display of unique timepieces with Khanna’s iconic Bandwallas created in collaboration with Swiss watchmakers Deguiret. In association with Aleph Book Company and education company Namtech, the auction house published a celebratory book, My 100th Year, edited by art critic-curator Uma Nair.
The book features rare archival images, most heartwarming of which are photographs of him with fellow modernists M.F. Husain, Tyeb Mehta, S.H. Raza and their families. It also includes photos of the artist at work by his son, Karan Khanna. Khanna’s Bandwalla series—poignant renderings in sculpture and painting of the musicians who lead Indian wedding processions, usually in shades of ochre and red—is among his most iconic works, popular with both collectors and enthusiasts. These men who drum up a good cheer and set the tone for the celebration with their shiny brass instruments and bright uniforms, are rarely included in the celebrations. “When he was working out of the Garhi studio in Delhi, he would see bandwallas at the crossroads, marching to join a baraat," explains Kishore Singh, senior vice-president, DAG. “These people who added so much colour to a wedding procession would not even be invited to have a cup of tea at the celebration. You have to have knowledge of his empathy and humanitarianism to understand the story that he is telling you."
