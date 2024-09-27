Krishen Khanna: Last Modernist Standing

When he shifted to Delhi, artists who lived in and around Nizamuddin would get together at a local dhaba in the morning for chai. “Or they would split a bottle of rum at each other’s homes over long conversations," says Singh. Many of his friends ended up as subjects in his works. Take The Last Bite (2005), his version of the Last Supper, featuring Padamsee, Mehta, Souza, Bhupen Khakhar and Manjit Bawa gathered around Husain in a restaurant. Then there is Portrait of Husain (1954), which once again featured his dear friend. In My 100th Year features a lovely anecdote in Khanna’s own words: “I recall many years ago, he (Husain) bought a Volkswagen when he was in Germany. He drove all around and then went to Paris to meet Akbar Padamsee. When he was coming back to India, he wanted to sell the car and told Akbar to find a buyer. Akbar said he could buy the car. So M.F. promptly handed over the keys to him. No money dealing was ever done…"