How to catch an Amul baby and other odd lessons

Set in the 1990s, in a temple town in Tamil Nadu, A Compendium is an exploration of adolescent longings and loneliness. The novel’s protagonist is Thamarai, who has some details in common with Manickavel. Manickavel was 13 when she moved from Canada to Chidambaram. She’s said in an interview that she didn’t do well in school and spent much of her time daydreaming. Similarly, a teenaged Thamarai comes to an unnamed temple town from elsewhere. She enrols in class IX of the Government Girls Higher Secondary School where the academics leaves her befuddled. Whether Manickavel, like Thamarai, chanced upon an old botany record notebook that kept magically reappearing in her school bag is unknown.