How to catch an Amul baby and other odd lessons

There’s nothing odd about a woman who always keeps a handkerchief handy. In India, it’s a familiar sight. If the handkerchief has “brightly coloured edging in pink, green, orange or red”, or if it’s knotted at the top and bottom, most of us wouldn’t think twice about it. However, for author Kuzhali Manickavel, the mundane is a call to action to summon the weird. Consequently, in her debut novel A Compendium of Supernatural Entities Found in the Government Girls Higher Secondary School, the well-used handkerchief (in addition to being an everyday accessory) may also be an “Amul Baby”.
“The best way to catch an Amul Baby is to use an old kerchief, which is washed by hand every day,” says A Compendium. “Amul Babies are extremely chubby, hence the name. They are vibrant, energetic, and endearing entities…. Often, a girl will develop an unhealthy attachment to her entity, holding it tightly at all times as if she is clinging to something holy. She will absentmindedly stroke its head while deep in conversation.”
We’ve all seen someone manhandle their handkerchief, but few of us would conjure up a supernatural entity as explanation for such behaviour.
Since her debut (a collection of short stories titled Insects Are Just Like You and Me Except Some of Them Have Wings), Manickavel has established herself as a writer who revels in oddness and whose English sounds distinctively Indian without regressing into clichés.
Set in the 1990s, in a temple town in Tamil Nadu, A Compendium is an exploration of adolescent longings and loneliness. The novel’s protagonist is Thamarai, who has some details in common with Manickavel. Manickavel was 13 when she moved from Canada to Chidambaram. She’s said in an interview that she didn’t do well in school and spent much of her time daydreaming. Similarly, a teenaged Thamarai comes to an unnamed temple town from elsewhere. She enrols in class IX of the Government Girls Higher Secondary School where the academics leaves her befuddled. Whether Manickavel, like Thamarai, chanced upon an old botany record notebook that kept magically reappearing in her school bag is unknown.
The notebook is the compendium from the novel’s title, but it only reveals itself to Thamarai, who attends school and tuitions because they’re an opportunity to fall in love (respectfully, platonically and without angst) with her classmates.
She finds in it detailed descriptions of a parallel reality that includes spaces like The Library, which shreds to pieces anyone who tries to enter it, and the Phantom First Floor, which holds people hostage in its unending corridor and is lined with classrooms full of quiet terrors.
Scattered beads of stories
Thanks to the notebook, a boring world becomes intriguing, crawling as it is with supernatural entities. Some are harmless, like Sex Demons who are actually interested in gardening and have nothing to do with sexual misconduct despite resembling Tamil villains from the 1970s and 1980s. Others are dangerous, like Ammani who dresses in pink and white, is obsessed with her birthday party, and prone to turn violent.
The monsters of A Compendium range from terrifying paatis (grandmothers) to vintage candy (with time-travelling abilities), and a creature who looks like a 10th standard student if the girl was made up only of fountain pens. Eeriness and silliness go hand in hand. Darkness lurks at every turn. Ultimately, the most dangerous of monsters proves to be from the real world and the supernatural realm can’t protect Thamarai from its malevolence.
Sadness, despair, violence and rage are integral parts of being an adolescent girl, and A Compendium ensures readers don’t lose sight of this.
Manickavel is at her best when she’s describing the supernatural entities and when she writes the sharp, Tamil-flecked banter between Thamarai and her friend, S.T. Priya. She uses humour to examine the power dynamics that influence ideas of gender, class and other social hierarchies. Here is a writer whose storytelling is as furious as it is funny.
Yet for all its charms, A Compendium is unevenly paced, which makes it one of those books that is easy to set aside. The slim novel feels like Manickavel stitched together two separate long short stories. One is the coming-of-age story of a young, queer woman in small-town India. The other is a bleak look at how in a patriarchal society, a school is the opposite of a safe space for girls. The first feels more sophisticated in its writing. The latter propels the novel to its half-hearted climax, pushing the story towards a rushed and listless conclusion.
At the heart of A Compendium is a question that connects its many scattered beads of stories: “What can you do when you are no one?” Manickavel is too subtle a writer to give a pat answer. However, countering all the darkness and despair in A Compendium are the songs that girls sing to one another, and supernatural entities who offer an escape from the ordinary. So dig out that old handkerchief, wave it in the wind, and catch your own Amul Baby.