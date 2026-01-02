What to watch this week: ‘La Chimera’, ‘Eko’ and more

La Chimera Alice Rohrwacher’s sharp, luminous film is set in Italy in the 1980s. Josh O’Connor (Challengers) stars as a treasure-seeking archaeologist who robs graves with a small crew. Also starring Isabella Rossellini, Alba Rohrwacher and Carol Duarte. (MUBI)

View full Image A still from 'Lbw: Love Beyond Wicket'.

Lbw: Love Beyond Wicket A former cricket player turns coach to train a struggling team in this Tamil sports drama that’s about second chances and legacy. Directed by Ganesh Karthikeyan, its cast includes Vikranth and Niyathi Kadambi. (JioHotstar)

View full Image A still from 'Haq'.

Haq Haq is the story of Shazia (Yami Gautam), based on Shah Bano, a divorcee whose long legal battle for the right to receive alimony reached the Supreme Court in 1985. The court ruled in her favour—a hugely controversial decision, as many saw it in contravention of Muslim Personal Law. The film, directed by Suparn Verma and written by Reshu Nath, also stars Emraan Hashmi as Shazia’s lawyer husband, who fights her in court. (Netflix)

View full Image A still 'Lbw: Love Beyond Wicket'.

Eko This Malayalam film, released in November, is an ecological mystery about the search for an elusive dog breeder. Starring Sandeep Pradeep, Vineeth, Narain and Saurabh Sachdeva. Directed by Dinjith Ayyathan. (Netflix)

Also Read | Trends we don’t want to see in 2026