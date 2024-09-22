Lakshmipriya Devi on the cathartic experience of making ‘Boong’

Working with kids is both challenging and rewarding. How did you find Gugun Kipgen, the young actor who plays the lead?

His relative had come to interview for a production job, and at that time I was asking everyone I met to recommend a kid for the Boong role. I wanted a kid who looks extremely naughty, someone who looks like a rascal. Gugun had that, 210%. And he’s Kuki so he didn't speak Meitei, the language of the film. But he wanted to learn. It was all thanks to his mother, who got him a tutor. In the beginning it was difficult but as the shoot progressed and he would speak a lot with the crew, it became better and better. Traces of [his own accent] are still there but there are also villages on the outskirts of Manipur where everyone speaks a different Manipuri, so I was like 'this much I can live with.’ I just felt no one else could have been like Boong.