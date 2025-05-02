What to watch this week: ‘Last Bullet’, ‘Retro’ and more

Last Bullet The Lost Bullet action series reaches its climax with this film. Alban Lenoir stars as Lino, a car wizard with a vendetta against crooked cop Areski (Nicolas Duvauchelle).Directed by Guillaume Pierret.(Amazon Prime, rental)

A still from 'Universal Language'.

Universal Language In Matthew Rankin’s dry comedy, one of the best films of 2024, Winnipeg is populated with Irani families and Farsi is the official language. The film has a number of interconnected stories, including two children on a mission to retrieve a currency note frozen in a block of ice, and a man (played by Rankin) returning home to visit his dying mother. It’s a gentle and moving comedy, played with a sincerity that transcends its sketch-like construction. (Amazon Prime, rental)

A still from 'The Match'.

The Match This Korean film is based on the lives of two Go players: Cho Hun-hyun, a champion of the strategy game, and Lee Chang-ho, whom he discovers and mentors, but later must face as a competitor. Lee Byung-hun (Squid Game) and Yoo Ah-in (Burning) star. Directed by Kim Hyung-joo. (Netflix)

A still from 'Retro'.