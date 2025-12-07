Celebrating M.F. Husain’s legacy: The Lawh Wa Qalam in Doha opens to public

The museum brings together over 150 artworks and personal objects that are under the custodianship of the Qatar Foundation, including sketches, films and archival materials. Entering the building, visitors are ushered into an immersive space with projections of Husain’s life and work, snippets of an interview as well as handwritten notes. A central staircase cleaves the museum into two blocks, blue and greyish-brown. The first floor of the building is dominated by large black and white photographs of the artist, by, among others, Habib Rahman and Parthiv Shah. One of Shah’s photographs captures Husain walking barefoot in Delhi’s Nizamuddin basti, earning him the moniker “barefoot artist." “These images were created over years of dialogue, trust and shared artistic curiosity. Seeing them now in this beautiful space brings back the energy and spontaneity that defined Husainsaab," states Shah.