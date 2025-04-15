In later years, Vaccaro, ironically, turned from shoe shark to a reformer of sorts. He spearheaded a landmark legal case, O’Bannon vs NCAA, which allowed athletes to earn money off their name, image and likeness against exploitation by the governing body. For most of his career, Vaccaro remained at loggerheads with the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), while making his living off amateur basketball players. He admits to it, mentioning an instance when during a hearing of the Knight Commission on intercollegiate athletics, he was asked “Why should a university be an advertising medium for your (Vaccaro’s) industry?" Vaccaro replied, “You can be very moral and righteous in asking me that question, sir, but there’s not one of you in this room that’s going to turn down any of our money. You’re going to take it. I can only offer it."