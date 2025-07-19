Lena Dunham's show ‘Too Much’ spirals into overcompensation

Dunham, unfortunately, seems unwilling to settle for smart. She wants also to be important, and that self-seriousness drags down this series. Too Much desperately wants to be a show with a lot to say about modern life and relationships—like Master of None or even I May Destroy You—anything but the romcom (or anti-romcom) it could so perfectly have been. This show is not content being a cracked valentine to romantic comedy tropes. It wants to say something about trauma, about girlhood, about heartbreak, about everything. This desire to be substantial makes it a show where a dominatrix turns out to be a sad little girl who goes to sleep sucking her thumb.