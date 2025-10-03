One great Leonardo DiCaprio performance after another

Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another , currently in theatres, is the most acclaimed American film of 2025. It is a tour de force packed with great performances, not least from Leonardo DiCaprio as a revolutionary on the run who has, over the years, become a bumbling stoner. It is yet another subversive role within an ambitious and challenging filmography. To go with this latest triumph, here are 9 other sensational performances from that Titanic leading man.

THE WOLF OF WALL STREET (LIONSGATE PLAY)

Jordan Belfort sees DiCaprio unleashed, a cocaine-fuelled tornado of excess and depravity. He’s hilarious, horrifying, and hypnotic… often within the same scene. That Quaalude sequence alone deserves its own Oscar, as DiCaprio’s limbs turn to rubber while he desperately crawls toward his Lamborghini. He makes the monster charming enough that we understand why people followed him into financial ruin, yet never lets us forget the toxicity beneath the magnetism.

REVOLUTIONARY ROAD (AVAILABLE TO RENT ON APPLE TV)

DiCaprio plays Frank Wheeler, and, reuniting with Titanic heroine Kate Winslet, portrays how masculinity’s fragile ego cracks under conformity’s pressure. A kitchen argument explodes with years of unspoken resentment, while earlier scenes reveal the dreamer—slowly, inevitably, compromise after compromise—calcifying into convention. DiCaprio demonstrates how ordinary life becomes extraordinary tragedy.

THE REVENANT (JIOHOTSTAR)

DiCaprio crawled through frozen hell to clutch an Oscar for this role, turning suffering into art. As explorer Hugh Glass, he grunts and gasps through the punishing wilderness, communicating anguish through physicality rather than dialogue. Watch him devour raw bison liver, witness the grief on his frostbitten face as he remembers his murdered son, feel the determination burning in his eyes during that spectacular bear-mauling sequence.

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON (APPLE TV+)

Ernest Burkhart is a weak man, and DiCaprio fearlessly inhabits his spinelessness. There’s nothing heroic in sight. He’s just a husband participating in genocide while claiming to love his Osage wife. DiCaprio makes Ernest’s complicity terrifyingly banal, showing how evil often wears an ordinary face. A stupid face, in fact, with a grin borrowed from Mad magazine’s Alfred E. Neuman. Just watch his eyes, darting with cowardice, as he does what he’s told.

THE DEPARTED (AVAILABLE TO RENT ON APPLE TV)

Undercover cop Billy Costigan vibrates with paranoid energy, a coiled spring ready to snap. Every twitch, every explosive outburst, every therapy session… all his confrontations crackle with unpredictability. When he finally screams his frustration at his handlers, we feel decades of method acting (for the cop) converging into one magnificent breakdown. His scenes with Jack Nicholson are particularly stellar.

THE AVIATOR (LIONSGATE PLAY)

It’s all in the details as the actor charts aviation pioneer Howard Hughes’s transformation from dashing innovator to obsessive-compulsive recluse. Watch his voice change, his body language shift, and those infamous quirks — repeating phrases, avoiding germs—emerge gradually, rather than suddenly. The “show me all the blueprints" sequence demonstrates total command of period affectation, while the later naked isolation scenes reveal Hughes’s prison of his own mind. DiCaprio makes us mourn the brilliant mind consumed by mental illness, never mocking, always humanising.

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN (AMAZON PRIME, JIOHOTSTAR)

Con-man Frank Abagnale Jr is all charm and vulnerability. DiCaprio’s boyish features capture the teenager playing dress-up in adult professions, seeking his father’s approval through increasingly elaborate cons. Spielberg’s caper sings because DiCaprio makes Frank’s lies feel like survival mechanisms rather than mere criminality. That final airport reunion with Tom Hanks demonstrates how much depth DiCaprio brings to what could’ve been simple trickster entertainment.

DJANGO UNCHAINED (NETFLIX)

DiCaprio devours the role of slave-owner Calvin Candie. That dinner table monologue about phrenology showcases an actor relishing every poisonous word, making antebellum racism feel visceral and immediate. When he smashes his hand and continues performing, blood streaming, it’s method meeting madness. DiCaprio understood that Candie required operatic evil, playing him as Tarantino’s most monstrous creation: the charming devil. Every smile conceals menace; every cultured word drips with violence. He’s silken and sickening at once.

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD (NETFLIX)

Rick Dalton is DiCaprio’s most vulnerable creation, a fading television cowboy drowning in insecurity and whisky sours. Watch him fumble through that trailer meltdown, berating himself with such raw self-loathing that it’s almost uncomfortable. DiCaprio layers this performance with gentle comedy and genuine pathos, making Rick’s struggle for relevance feel universal. When he finally nails that villain scene, wielding his flamethrower with renewed confidence, we cheer loud. The fake cowboy has won the real rodeo.

