A salute to Leslie Nielsen, the real Naked Gun
What made Leslie Nielsen so unique was that he played not to the audience, but against them. While everyone else mugged, he remained resolute
There’s a moment in the 1980 comedy Airplane!—one of the funniest films of all-time, available to rent on Amazon Video—where a worried passenger says, “Surely, you can’t be serious," and Leslie Nielsen, as the doctor on board, retorts without the twitch of a muscle: “I am serious. And don’t call me Shirley." It’s possibly the most quoted joke in spoof history, and the magic of the moment isn’t in the line itself. It’s in the look. That straight face. That poker-stiff voice. That impossibly grave delivery of a ridiculous line, uttered by a man with all the solemnity of Shakespearean tragedy. Leslie Nielsen didn’t wink. That, dear reader, is precisely what made him hilarious.