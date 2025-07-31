A salute to Leslie Nielsen, the real Naked Gun

What made Leslie Nielsen so unique was that he played not to the audience, but against them. While everyone else mugged and gurned, Nielsen remained resolute, the man who insisted this wasn’t funny. The joy was in watching him flail so confidently that it looped around into triumph. He weaponised seriousness, making it his ultimate punchline. In today’s meta-saturated landscape, where everyone is a little too self-aware, Nielsen’s brand of humour feels almost radical. His characters weren’t winking at us. They were begging to be taken seriously, even as they tumbled through pianos, exploded in labs, or accidentally mooned the Queen of England.