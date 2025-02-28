‘Letters From Wolf Street’: Immigrant blues

To turn the camera on yourself to tell the story is an act of defiance—the storyteller is the story, both birther and birthed. It is also indulgent, and its indulgence is often forgiven. Charm twists the demands we make of people, of cinema, and filmmaker Arjun Talwar knows this.
To turn the camera on yourself to tell the story is an act of defiance—the storyteller is the story, both birther and birthed. It is also indulgent, and its indulgence is often forgiven. Charm twists the demands we make of people, of cinema, and filmmaker Arjun Talwar knows this.
The fragile quality of Talwar’s Letters From Wolf Street comes from this charm that tunnels us through his memoir of an Indian immigrant who tries and fails, but whose failure does not stop him from keeping on trying to find a home in Poland, awash with cultural xenophobia and neighbourly love. Wolf Street is where Talwar lives, in central Warsaw, full of Vietnamese restaurants (which locals call Chinese restaurants), an anarchist shoe repairman, a postal officer who is also an archivist, police stations and funeral homes.
The fragile quality of Talwar’s Letters From Wolf Street comes from this charm that tunnels us through his memoir of an Indian immigrant who tries and fails, but whose failure does not stop him from keeping on trying to find a home in Poland, awash with cultural xenophobia and neighbourly love. Wolf Street is where Talwar lives, in central Warsaw, full of Vietnamese restaurants (which locals call Chinese restaurants), an anarchist shoe repairman, a postal officer who is also an archivist, police stations and funeral homes.
This film, cataloguing the life of this street, also explores post-World War II Polish culture at large, bullet wounds in buildings and deeper ones in the zeitgeist, one where the independence day parade is also the space for banners of “White Lives Matter", Polish pride and white fragility’s meeting place. And what does Talwar do at such a protest? Ask a man if he could borrow his Polish flag—in Polish, Talwar speaks the language fluently—and then waving it, looks back at the camera, a cheeky wink of a gesture. Talwar and his friend Mo Tan—a woman whose face is made for humour—is handling the sound. At one point she says that it feels like a funeral. Humour destabilizes the tension of two people of colour in a space creeping with unexpressed violence.
Talwar’s presence is so front-and-centre that this indulgence begins to scar the film’s affect. The camera is trained to sit on his face as it breaks into a mournful smile, or is looking into the distance, or just out of his window. He enlists his therapist, too, to make banal remarks on his assimilation. The presence of the story is replaced by the presence of the storyteller.
But what is this charm that begins to feel like a survival tactic? It is a strategic posture as much as it is a personality trait, and as Janet Malcolm reminds us — “By being charming, you are lowering yourself. You are asking for something." Malcolm is being too harsh, but she has a point. Talwar is asking the people in his film for their time, to speak to him, and for us to buy into his storytelling—not his story. Talwar tells us of how he found himself in Poland, a student at the Polish Film School in Łódź. His friend and him watched Polish films in Delhi and decided to move to the city together to see what life makes of them. A bit later, he tells us that his friend could not handle the city—its frosty weather, frostier people. A bit later, that his friend died by suicide. We only see an image of this friend. We are told he is an artist.
Talwar shows us a photo of himself in the hospital, his eye bandaged after being attacked by skinheads. He does not speak of it more, or again. This image keeps returning in our minds as he walks around the city—mostly during the daylight. He has outsourced this worry to us. That is also what charming people do.
This decision to keep it light, though, like his charm, wears off as the evasive posture of the film, of Talwar, becomes clear. Maybe Letters From Wolf Street is signalling a new kind of storytelling, one that never allows itself to be pitied. The film is built to and succeeds in drawing us into Talwar’s arms.
But when the film feels inadequate—leaving us holding onto questions whose answers we know we are not being told—this new kind of storytelling has to contend with its gaps. It turns the act of spectatorship into one of armchair psychoanalysis. The catalogue of the film notes, “In an attempt to accelerate his integration, [Talwar] begins filming his neighbours … seeking ways to overcome his own feelings of alienation." In an interview, when asked how he brought so many figures in front of the camera, he notes, “You have, basically, to be interested in people. If you’re not, you can’t get that kind of warmth." I wish the film understood warmth is not a transaction. You don’t trade charm in for it. Or maybe Letters From Wolf Street is saying this is what it means to be an immigrant.
Coverage of the Berlinale is made possible by the support of @goethemumbai