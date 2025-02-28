‘Letters From Wolf Street’: Immigrant blues

But what is this charm that begins to feel like a survival tactic? It is a strategic posture as much as it is a personality trait, and as Janet Malcolm reminds us — “By being charming, you are lowering yourself. You are asking for something." Malcolm is being too harsh, but she has a point. Talwar is asking the people in his film for their time, to speak to him, and for us to buy into his storytelling—not his story. Talwar tells us of how he found himself in Poland, a student at the Polish Film School in Łódź. His friend and him watched Polish films in Delhi and decided to move to the city together to see what life makes of them. A bit later, he tells us that his friend could not handle the city—its frosty weather, frostier people. A bit later, that his friend died by suicide. We only see an image of this friend. We are told he is an artist.