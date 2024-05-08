‘Letters of Suresh’: A play that celebrates handwritten letters
With ‘Letters of Suresh’, theatre director and playwright Feroz Abbas Khan returns with an intimate performance after a series of grand productions
Aram Nagar in Mumbai’s Andheri neighbourhood is home to many rehearsal spaces and studios. Within one such space, theatre director and playwright Feroz Abbas Khan—known for productions such as Tumhari Amrita and Mughal-e-Azam—is rehearsing for his new play, Letters of Suresh. And as the title suggests, actor Vir Hirani can be seen reading out excerpts from a set of letters.