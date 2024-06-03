Lounge Loves: Palestinian content creators, Psych on Netflix and more
Also featured this week, Dr Rangan Chatterjee’s health podcast and Cards vs Sanskaar for some comic relief this summer
Remember to breathe
I have lately started tuning in to Dr Rangan Chatterjee’s health podcast Feel Better, Live Free, where the British physician and author features stories, tips from health experts and personalities. While it can be tough to find takeaways from every episode, a bite-size version of Chatterjee’s conversation with natural lifestyle coach and endurance athlete Tony Riddle left me with a new understanding of breathwork and how it can help manage stress. The 16-minute clip is from a longer episode with Riddle. But it still has enough on the physiology of stress, including a simple breathing exercise that Riddle takes the listener through in real time. It’s a simple daily habit, says Riddle, that can help an individual calm their fight-or-flight system—our body’s response to how we deal with stress and danger in our environment. —Nitin Sreedhar