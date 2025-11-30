A man and a woman stand near the doors of a local train, waiting to get off. The woman is 40, the man in his late 20s. They are former colleagues from the newsroom of a mainstream daily, on their way to the man’s house to make out. Apart from questioning her life choices, the woman feels a certain amount of pincode snobbery—she’s going to Kandivali? On a local train? At 2am?

This is the opening scene of Deepanjana Pal’s new novel Lightning in a Shot Glass, and it sets the mood for a work that hides its depth in a deceptive lightness of tone and style. The latter quality is signalled very clearly by the cover—doused in chicklit pink, with two female figures sitting atop shot glasses holding cocktail accessories—but the former unfolds itself slowly, revealing a wry understanding of the political underpinnings of India in 2025.

This is also a quintessential Bombay novel, which used to be a fixture of Indian writing in English but has somewhat waned in popularity in the past few years as the space started to be occupied by narratives from other cities and Indian small towns. But Bombay—Mumbai—as a heartland of emotions and ambition has never quite vanished from our collective cultural imagination. It has a certain pull, even for those of us who have never lived there and don’t particularly see its appeal.

Lightning in a Shot Glass is the story of two women navigating the city along with their own desires and aspirations—this could be a descriptor for All We Imagine As Light, but this is a very different work from Payal Kapadia’s Cannes Grand Prix-winning film. For one, the women here are from a different class and social milieu; clearly the one Pal is comfortable with and inhabits closely. Meera, a senior journalist on the political beat, and Aloukika aka Aalo, a younger, more privileged woman who has never quite found firm footing in either her career or her love life, share a flat in Bandra (where else?), where they regularly hang out with their chosen family of girlfriends-with-quirky-names.

View Full Image Lightning in a Shot Glass: By Deepanjana Pal, HarperCollins India, 351 pages, ₹ 499

Almost at the beginning of the novel, Meera is offered a position as political editor of the newspaper she just quit because she, like many women in the media in their 40s, had hit the glass ceiling—here it gets fortuitously shattered by events beyond her control. Her job is made more complicated by two things: her ex-husband is the spokesperson of the political party that currently rules Maharashtra, and she has a crush on a junior member of the newsroom (yes, Kandivali guy) whom she, somewhat unaccountably, refuses to date seriously.

Aalo, who has rich parents and is a bit of a drifter, also starts a new job—working with an NGO that brings sex education to students of government schools, run by a firebrand feminist. Alongside, she realises that she has only dated Savarna Hindu men—perhaps because of the influence of her somewhat overbearing and definitely bigoted father—and decides to embark on a project of only dating men he would consider unsuitable. This plot point, very problematic yet rich with possibilities, doesn’t go very far, though, as Aalo almost immediately falls for a Muslim war photographer who lives in London. In true romcom style, their paths cross when they land up with each other’s bags and have to figure out a way to get their belongings back.

There isn’t much plot or conflict in the novel and the central tension is provided by the two slow-burn romances, but Pal does a good job of bringing the backdrop of her novel to life: that of millennial women living in a country that feels both optimistic and hopeless. There are moments of crisis—cataclysmic rains bring Mumbai to a halt, while a distant kidnapping throws one of the women off track just as her romance had started to feel real—but the stakes never feel super high and things resolve themselves even as the women open boxes of wine and analyse everything.