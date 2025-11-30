The parts of the book that truly shine are the ones, I suspect, the author, a journalist and culture critic, is intimately familiar with. Meera’s newsroom is an alive, real place where the politics are not restricted to what’s happening in the legislature, and Aalo’s NGO life is similarly richly detailed—down to campaign slogans and descriptions of the props used by her and her colleagues in their work. The author does slip into didacticism at times, with characters mouthing what are clearly the author’s stand on various things from adoption to the current wave of militant vegetarianism in the country, but these are layered deftly into the story. In many ways, this sexually liberated, unapologetically feminist novel is a brave one.