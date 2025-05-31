‘Songs Our Bodies Sing’: The lightweight ambitions of a promising writer
Lindsay Pereira’s new collection of stories is uneven and undercooked, with a couple of exceptions
Lindsay Pereira’s new book, Songs Our Bodies Sing, is a collection of nine stories, several of which are set in Mumbai, the city he grew up in, while the rest is a motley bunch that portrays the trials of Indians in North America, England and Europe. The stories are easy to read—at times, a little too neat—and vary in length. Butterfly is only a few pages long, and If You Don’t Weaken is as detailed as a novella.