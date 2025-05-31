‘Songs Our Bodies Sing’: The lightweight ambitions of a promising writer

If, on the other hand, you decide to read Songs Our Bodies Sing as an admirer of Pereira’s style, you will be sorely disappointed again. None of the stories has the piquancy that marked his debut novel, Gods and Ends (2021), set among the Goan Catholic community living in Orlem, a suburb in Mumbai. There is no kick to the language spoken by his characters, no spiciness to the prose. It’s almost as though the writer has undergone a sea change in his voice and decided to opt for bland reportage instead of mischief and gossip.