‘Lines of Flight’: Shilpa Gupta examines borders in her first solo in West Asia
Avantika Bhuyan 7 min read 01 Mar 2025, 04:30 PM IST
SummaryThe solo show at the Ishara Art Foundation looks at questions that have been central to Shilpa Gupta’s career— of belonging, exclusion and poetic justice
In the third gallery at Ishara Art Foundation in Dubai, you walk into a dimly-lit room with five suspended microphones. Instead of being listening devices, these mics have been transformed into speakers reciting poetry from across time and space—Hum Dekhenge by Faiz Ahmed Faiz, which has become a protest anthem in some Indian universities, a martyr’s song in Gondi, and a rendition of text by Nigerian poet-environmental activist Ken Saro-Wiwa. Titled Listening Air, this artwork by Shilpa Gupta carries forth the artist’s preoccupation with the spoken word and ways in which poets and writers transcend boundaries of what can and cannot be spoken.
