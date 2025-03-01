‘Lines of Flight’: Shilpa Gupta examines borders in her first solo in West Asia

The design of the exhibition is quite central to the way a viewer navigates the works. It almost feels like there is a journey from the interior worlds of an individual to the external, when it comes to one’s expression, freedom and sense of control. Ultimately, the viewer enters into solidarity with voices that have been silenced or have tried to resist control. Take, for instance, the first gallery, which features A Liquid, The Mouth Froze. Around it, one can see works from Untitled (Jailed Poet Drawings), featuring silhouettes of missing or imprisoned poets behind wooden frames—a reminder of the treatment of people, who use language as resistance. At the end of the gallery is a wall drawing in the shape of a flag made out of barrier tape, titled There is No Border Here. “The work is a reminder that flags which have stood for symbols of freedom are also the very instruments that limit it by means of social exclusion based on national belonging, ideology, caste, creed and race," states the curatorial note.