Lounge Loves: Vicky Kaushal in a waistcoat, canned sparkling cascara and more

A coffee-tea Many loyal coffee drinkers contend, almost daily, with a big dilemma: to drink or not to drink just one more cup during a late afternoon slump. Chai as a substitute feels wrong—for some, the taste doesn’t cut it, for others, the ROI on its calories is just not worth it. I’ve found a good compromise lately, with coffee cherry tisane, or cascara. Since trying to cut caffeine early enough in the day to improve my sleep hygiene, a drink made with a Blue Tokai x Swa coffee cascara syrup (flavoured with either vanilla or hibiscus), or a canned sparkling cascara from Nola, a Delhi-based beverage brand, have been helpful. Made from the discarded skin of coffee cherries, cascara, usually fruity yet tart, is a refreshing energy drink/tisane. And it’s close enough to coffee that loyalists needn’t think they are abandoning their drink of choice. —Vangmayi Parakala {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rock it like Vicky Kaushal Waistcoats, and the more casual vests, are timeless; it’s a Diane Keaton staple after all. They have been trending since last year—think Gal Gadot, Zendaya, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. And now we have Vicky Kaushal showing us how to rock a waistcoat, while making some very smooth moves in Tauba tauba from the film Bad Newz. While Triptii Dimri might be the “national crush", Kaushal has you riveted. In a week where we were nearly blinded by all the bling and shimmer at a certain wedding, Kaushal broke through the clutter, bringing relief like rain. Now the aam janta is busy making endless reels copying those moves, and thankfully, they are not sagging the pants like Justin Bieber. —Nipa Charagi

Also read: Charli XCX, Peggy Gou and the summer of the Party Girl Uncanny beauty Director Ryusuke Hamaguchi and composer Eiko Ishibashi were both made famous outside their native Japan after Drive My Car (2021) broke out at Cannes. Their next collaboration was for Evil Does Not Exist (2023), in which a village community is approached by a company that wants to set up a glamping site. Ishibashi initially wanted visuals to accompany a live project, which led to conversations that gave Hamaguchi the germ for the film’s story, which she then composed specifically for. The tracks are delicate, and unsettling: the jazzy discordance of Smoke; the stark sawing strings of Deer Blood. This soundtrack, released on 28 June, should spur interest into the fascinating musical experiments of Ishibashi. —Uday Bhatia {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Linkin Park throwback American rock band Linkin Park have never been the same since the lead singer Chester Bennington’s death in 2017. But a new version of their recent album Papercuts is a reminder of what the band can still offer. While Papercuts is a best-of compilation of their songs from 2000-23, the instrumental version of the album features hits like Crawling, Numb / Encore, In the End, and Somewhere I Belong, among others, minus Bennington’s searing voice, highlighting the instrumental music in these tracks alone. My personal favourite is New Divide, which was recorded for the soundtrack of Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen and is a strong mix of heavy synths and drums. Ahead of a rumoured tour next year with a new lead vocalist, Papercuts Instrumentals is one for every Linkin Park fan who hasn’t given up on their music. —Nitin Sreedhar

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!