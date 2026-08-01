Princes, Fakirs, and Soldiers: exploring 19th-century India through the art of Emily Eden

The exhibition has been divided into three sections, with the first one focusing on portraits—not just of royals, indigenous communities and everyday citizenry but also animals. In one of the images, Cheetas sent by the King of Oude to accompany the Governor General, Eden draws the Asiatic cheetahs, once used for hunting and coursing, with their caretakers. She first mentions seeing the big cats in Bharatpur in December 1839, where she spent considerable time observing the interactions between the handlers and the cheetahs. In her sketch of the Shootr-Suwar, attendants who would ride on camels for long distances carrying intelligence and dispatches, the image of the rider with a satchel on his back and a lopsided turban on his head make for an interesting viewing. However, it is the camel, with its embellished saddle and adornments around the throat, that really stands out.