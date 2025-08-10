Jaipal Singh's memoir reveals the legacy of an outspoken Adivasi leader
A new edition of the memoir unearths the compelling story of the Mundari leader who fought for tribal rights
On 19 December 1946, Jaipal Singh, who was one of the six Adivasi members of the Constituent Assembly (out of a total strength of 389), rose to address his colleagues on the “Objective Resolution". The latter had been introduced by Jawaharlal Nehru five days earlier and dealt with the soon-to-be-independent India’s status as a sovereign democratic republic.
“This Resolution is not going to teach Adibasis (sic) democracy. You cannot teach democracy to the tribal people; you have to learn democratic ways from them. They are the most democratic people on earth," he said to B.R. Ambedkar, chairman of the drafting committee of the Constitution, and the others gathered.