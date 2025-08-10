Jaipal Singh's memoir reveals the legacy of an outspoken Adivasi leader

Although Lo Bir Sendra is more like a series of episodic reminiscences rather than a structured memoir, the reader gets a strong sense from it of the extraordinary man Singh was. Born in 1903 in Takra Pathantoli, a village near Ranchi (then in Bihar and now in Jharkhand), to a Munda family, he was lucky to be the beneficiary of a progressive education. Recognising his potential, W.F. Cosgrave, the principal of his school, arranged for Singh to study in England. Once there, he not only shone for his academic merit at Oxford but also received a prestigious “Blue" for his excellence in hockey. Eventually, Singh would lead the hockey team (which included stars like Dhyan Chand and Shaukat Ali) to victory in the 1928 Amsterdam Olympics.