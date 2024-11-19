Loka and The Spice Gate: Two spec-fic novels about the search for home

Akshaya gets to spend a few months on Earth before moving permanently to Meru, which has a specific kind of atmosphere that she is genetically primed to inhabit. But even half-alloy teenagers a thousand years from now do behave like teenagers, apparently, because she rebels and negotiates with her parents to let her do one tiny thing before she moves to Meru with them: circumnavigate the Earth to complete the Anthro Challenge with her friend Somya. The rules of the challenge involve using only human-era technology, taking no help from alloys or their vastly superior tech, even though parts of their route would take them to the Wild West of this world, areas called the Out of Bounds that are not governed by the alloys. Throw in a documentary being filmed to record this journey in real-time and the stage is set for a first-class adventure story as Akshaya and Somya navigate this terrain, unknown to them but more familiar to the reader than the book’s setting, without the help of technology they are used to—like humans trying to cross the Sahara without GPS. In the process, Akshaya must also figure out what “home" means to her.