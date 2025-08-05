Longform: Comics that force our attention to the little details

What kind of young person would want to read an old-fashioned comic book these days, when life is filled with a million visual stimulations. Going one step back, why would creators take the trouble to write, draw, colour and make panels with painstaking effort, when many tech and AI tools can do a decent job with much less heartache?

As I opened the latest volume of Longform, an anthology of graphic narratives, I was intrigued by these two thoughts. Founded by a group of four illustrators, writers, scholars and comic-book aficionados a decade ago, the Longform Comics Collective has been working at the forefront of discovering unknown talents in this space. The original founding team of Pinaki De, Sekhar Mukherjee, Debkumar Mitra and Sarbajit Sen is now curtailed to De and Mitra with Argha Manna, a new member joining in. The new anthology keeps the quest for fresh voices alive and kicking. “These stories smell of our country, our times," as the editors write in the introduction, and almost every page upholds the promise.

Although not as uniformly exciting as its earlier editions, this volume bears the familiar hallmark of experimentation all over. The opening piece by Anantha Sriya A., in fact, answers the second question I was grappling with as I began reading.

A classic example of the quiet subversion that is the presiding spirit of all three editions of Longform so far, Text Box: A Graphic Narrative tells the story of a painter of signs who stubbornly refuses to use advanced technology or faster tools that many in his trade now do. He would rather labour over the shape of each letter, the density of paint on his calligraphy, spend that extra time over a job rather than outsource it to a machine. It’s a fitting metaphor for the comic maker at work, labouring over paper until images and words emerge and cohere as a whole.

Writer, illustrator, activist and journalist Joe Sacco, who is the chief inspiration behind the Longform Comics Collective’s mission, similarly speaks of his practice of drawing every panel by hand in an interview with Arunava Banerjee included in this volume. It is the centrepiece of the anthology, a manifesto of sorts that winds its way through a potted history of the genre and its potential as a tool for political and social change. It has some sharp observations about technique and influence, too. Sacco speaks of his immersion in art history, especially in the crowded paintings of Dutch artist Pieter Breughel the Elder, which inspired some of his compositions. Wise and resilient, this conversation acts like a beacon to navigate the anthology as a whole.

Which brings me to the question I began with: What can readers of today hope to get out of comic books? To begin with, reading comics, especially the more sophisticated ones, requires a different level of brain-eye coordination than reading plain text. Comic book creators don’t illustrate reality—they amplify, complicate, even redefine it. Some of the best pieces in Longform uphold this principle beautifully.

Consider Solitarius by Ananya Bashyam and Genesis by Subhashis Ghosh, Gargi Bhattacharya and Shan Bhattacharya. Both pieces opt for imagery that conveys chaos and tension rather than visual clarity or easy-to-follow directions. Between the ragged lines, colours bleeding into one another and the cryptic text, there’s a lot going on, forcing the reader to pause, reflect, return and reconsider their opinions.

Even in the relatively simpler pieces, such as Feline Wisdom by Snigdha S.K. or In Sadar Bazar by Vishnu Vasudevan, the eye is forced to move with deliberation. Both narratives come alive in charming artwork and quite spare text, especially in the case of Vasudevan, who captures the cacophony of the famous wholesale market in the heart of Old Delhi through stray phrases and repetitive lines. For the reader, the stories are lessons in the delicate choreography of text and image—a training to soak in details and nuances that would be lost to eyes used to mindlessly scrolling on screens.

Another visually challenging text is City of Missing People by Priyankar Gupta. He recreates a version of Kolkata—renamed Kalishahor—through a sepia-tinted lens. The narrative bases itself on an imaginative retelling of the history of the city but with touches of dystopian horror. Gupta plays with perspective deftly, zooming in to focus on faces one moment, then zooming out to convey a sense of menace.

Wider social and environmental messages are dispersed throughout the volume. On the one hand there is Resorts to Ruins by David Lo and Kay Sohini, a mini case study of the devastation wrought by the climate crisis. It is as factual and documentarian as it gets, to the point of being dull and dreary. On the other hand, Borderliners by Moeinuk Sengupta trains a compassionate eye on Shikha, a domestic worker, to make a moving statement on anti-migrant politics.

It’s not that the “issues" that Longform brings to the fore are novel or unknown. But we often don’t see what’s in front of us and in that sense, the anthology forces us to open our eyes, both literally and figuratively, to the world and its problems that surround us.

