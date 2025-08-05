Longform: Comics that force our attention to the little details

Writer, illustrator, activist and journalist Joe Sacco, who is the chief inspiration behind the Longform Comics Collective’s mission, similarly speaks of his practice of drawing every panel by hand in an interview with Arunava Banerjee included in this volume. It is the centrepiece of the anthology, a manifesto of sorts that winds its way through a potted history of the genre and its potential as a tool for political and social change. It has some sharp observations about technique and influence, too. Sacco speaks of his immersion in art history, especially in the crowded paintings of Dutch artist Pieter Breughel the Elder, which inspired some of his compositions. Wise and resilient, this conversation acts like a beacon to navigate the anthology as a whole.