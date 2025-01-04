Lounge Fiction Special 2025: ‘Training’ by Gogu Shyamala
SummaryIs war a debate, a dilemma or a drama? Or can it be a poem? A class contemplates its many meanings
How does one teach war to students. How do I begin today? What aspects should I focus on? How do I end? What is the message I would want them to take away? It’s tough to introduce the concept of war at this tender age. The questions swarmed like fruit flies in Shantipriya’s head. There is no way to know how these children will react—will they get scared or retaliate—who is to know?
She got off the bus as she struggled with these thoughts. She headed towards the government school, a half-hour walk from the bus stop. She reminded herself of what Jawaharlal Nehru had said: The future of our nation is dependent on our students; within the four walls of a classroom are the citizens of tomorrow. The responsibility of nurturing these future citizens is in the hands of teachers. It reassured her.