Lounge Fiction Special 2025: ‘Training’ by Gogu Shyamala

“Teacher!" Nithin raised his hand. “I want to say something! My father… The other day when my father was reading his newspaper, I overheard his conversation with my uncle about the poor Palestinian children. When I went closer to see the newspaper my father was showing my uncle, both of them said — Don’t look! — and moved away. I was so intrigued that I managed to secretly look at the paper when my father was away. It was frightening to see an image of a dead boy whose face emerged from the ground." Nithin’s eyes welled up and he couldn’t continue as the sorrow from his heart rose up into his throat.