Lounge Fiction Special 2025: Heads or Tails by Zeyad Masroor Khan
Zeyad Masroor Khan 12 min read 04 Jan 2025, 02:00 PM IST
SummaryWho decides the size of or need for a sacrifice?
It was cold and smoggy the day Delhi was nuked. For Dilip Kumar, though, 1 January 2035 began like any other weekday. He woke up in his one-room apartment in the urban ghetto of Sangam Vihar, the seepage from the pink wall spilling on to the bunk beds in the room he shared with three other men. All had left their villages with eyes full of big dreams, swiftly snuffed by the neon-lit gas chamber Delhi had become.
