Lounge Fiction Special 2025: Heads or Tails by Zeyad Masroor Khan

Dilip had never raised his hand to anyone. Even when he faced bullies, he’d stand there as if looking into their souls. “This Gandhi ki aulaad is no fun," they’d say, leaving him alone eventually. “Don’t ever raise your hand against anyone, son. Hinsa kills us inside," Maa had taught him, and Dilip was forever mama’s boy. “What would she say now?" he thought, swiping his card at the rickshaw’s payment machine, tying the sack on his back with three belts and walking into Govindpuri Metro station.