Lounge Loves: A mango beer, Mdou Moctar's new album and more
Also featured this week, a Julia Louis-Dreyfus podcast and a deodorant perfect for summer
Hopping on mango
Summer is the perfect time to gorge on mangoes. The season is also ripe for trying new mango-inspired beers. Bira 91’s Superfresh White wheat beer—which is a bit high on the citrusy side—recently introduced a fresh take on mangoes and berries. The Superfresh White Mango (ABV of 4.7%), which I tried recently, doesn’t exactly shout mango but does enough to leave you with the right flavours. It’s lighter in colour than the mango lassi ale that Bira introduced in 2022. The beer is low on bitterness, which might work with some drinkers. If you want to look beyond Bira, then the New England IPA from Effingut and Brewdog’s Hazy Jane (also an IPA) are the closest I have come to experiencing my favourite fruit in other beers that are available in the National Capital Region. — Nitin Sreedhar