Lounge Loves: A mango beer, Mdou Moctar's new album and more

Summer is the perfect time to gorge on mangoes. The season is also ripe for trying new mango-inspired beers. Bira 91’s Superfresh White wheat beer—which is a bit high on the citrusy side—recently introduced a fresh take on mangoes and berries. The Superfresh White Mango (ABV of 4.7%), which I tried recently, doesn’t exactly shout mango but does enough to leave you with the right flavours. It’s lighter in colour than the mango lassi ale that Bira introduced in 2022. The beer is low on bitterness, which might work with some drinkers. If you want to look beyond Bira, then the New England IPA from Effingut and Brewdog’s Hazy Jane (also an IPA) are the closest I have come to experiencing my favourite fruit in other beers that are available in the National Capital Region. — Nitin Sreedhar

A clean alternative

It has always been deodorant sprays for me unless I am travelling, when I switch to deo sticks, and so, I never got the idea of a deodorant cream. I wasn’t really sure of how a cream could have you smelling nice for long. Well, it just took a dab of the Bare Bar deodorant I was gifted recently to make me an instant convert. Bare Bar’s deodorant cream is clay-based and contains shea butter, mango butter and coconut oil, which lend it the consistency of a body butter. It’s easy to massage on to your underarm and lasts at least for eight hours. I use the Neroli deodorant whose aroma is citrusy and herby, and perfect for this season. If you are someone who’s finicky about what you put on your skin, this one’s a lovely alternative to a stick or a spray. — Mahalakshmi Prabhakaran

The magic of Mdou Moctar

Mdou Moctar’s new album is a perfect storm. On his previous five albums, the singer-songwriter from Niger has offered a sinuous, melodic and driving brand of guitar rock. You can feel the gears shift on Funeral for Justice, which is audibly angrier. Hopefully, translations of Moctar’s lyrics (in Tamasheq) will show up at some point, but even without them, the urgency and agitation of Sousoume Tamacheq and Oh France are clear. Moctar reworks the Voodoo Chile-esque blues jam Imouhar from Niger EP Vol. 1 into a blistering five-minute track. But the most seductive track might be Takoba. Moctar sings in a mesmerising low hiss, with out-of-focus backing vocals adding to the sense of dreamy dislocation. — Uday Bhatia

The wisdom of older women

I am a fan of Julia Louis-Dreyfus. She played the irreverent character of Elaine Benes in Seinfeld, survived breast cancer and now hosts the podcast Wiser Than Me that recently won a Webby. In every episode she (with her impeccable diction) interviews women who are older than her to imbibe their wisdom. Louis-Dreyfus is 62 and the women she interviews are typically in their 70s and 80s. I started with the episode of one of my favourite writers Anne Lamott, 70. She talks about staying sober, getting married for the first time at 65 and finding support through an alcoholics anonymous group. At the end of the episode, Louis-Dreyfus has a segment with her mother, 90, to sum up the conversation with her guests. Each episode runs a gamut of emotions—I couldn’t have asked for a better companion for my daily walks. —Jahnabee Borah

