Lounge Loves: ‘The Thursday Murder Club’, Manna Dey's house and more

Unconventional Mystery I managed to see the trailer of The Thursday Murder Club only recently, some weeks after it was first released. The cast of Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Celia Imrie and Ben Kingsley looks spectacular as four retired senior citizens who turn into unlikely sleuths. While waiting for the film’s release in August, I decided to read Richard Osman’s novel (2020) of the same name, which has been adapted for the screen. The book does not disappoint. I had been going through a bit of a reading lethargy, and the book has thankfully changed that. This whodunnit has you rooting for these unorthodox detectives. And, perhaps, because I had watched the trailer, I could visualise the cast members speaking to me from the pages. If you want to break the mid-week ennui or simply read something refreshing, this is the novel for you.

—Avantika Bhuyan Making a Song and Dance There is no limit to human absurdity, and the internet, with its tell-all culture, has brought it to our timelines in unique ways. My favourite example of this right now is American musician Luke Holloway’s Instagram account (@lewky_), where he has made a series of Reels titled “Turning Terrible Tinder Conversations into Song”. The videos feature a role-playing Holloway enacting crowd-sourced snatches of texts from dating platforms—the most cringe ones, of course—that he has set to music. There’s the one where someone starts a chat by asking “do you do cocaine”, the one where a man basically confesses he’s stalking women, and so on. The thing is, the tunes are pretty catchy, and I often find myself humming “do you do cocaine”.

—Shrabonti Bagchi

Sunny Stories I am not a fan of the Mumbai monsoon. Let everyone sing their praises for all the romance associated with it, but I somehow can’t get past the dozen inconveniences that come with the rains. Not being able to dry my clothes in the sun, for instance, or not being able to play a game of tennis on weekends. The rains are yet to fully settle in this year though, so I am really enjoying the sun once in a while, and taking in the sight of my clothes drying in the balcony, or airing my leather shoes that got soaked after a downpour last week. Even the neighbour’s dog seems to be happy basking in the sun. The plants are rejoicing as well, showing off in all their green glory. I am not complaining about the monsoons yet.

—Rituparna Roy Some Days You Find Melody I was walking around this neighbourhood in north Kolkata, when a plaque with an image of singer Manna Dey caught my eye. I can’t read Bengali, but surmisedthe house where he was born must be here. I headedinside the quiet and narrow Madan Ghose lane, the light drizzle glistening against the maroon and black tiles. I couldn’t find any signboard but saw this stray dog lyingon the front porch (called rowak in Bengali, one where people like to hang out and do adda) of a house. It raised its head, perhaps sensing that I am an outsider/intruder. I promptly took a photo, the brown dog against a background of amber wall, burnt sienna windows and black grille. Later I googled and watched a video, and guess what? That was the very house the singer was born in. Did I tell you my favourite Manna Dey song is Zindagi Kaisi hai Paheli?

