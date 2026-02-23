Lounge Loves: Typewriters, khakhra and more

TAKING A BACK SEAT The cab looked new, plastic still covering it seats. The young man behind the wheel said, “Good morning, ma’am”. Instinctively I asked if it was a new car. He had started driving it only a day before. One answer sometimes leads to another question. I asked what he was doing before this. “Driving an ambulance.” What is the difference between the two? “You have to follow all the rules while driving a cab.” It took me a while to understand what he meant. The image of an ambulance speeding down a busy road, past a signal, with the traffic parting in the centre came to mind. But then this is Delhi, nobody gives way. The same day, another ride. This time the cabbie was dressed like a pandit. But naturally, I asked about his outfit. Turns out he sings bhajans and holds prayer meets. Being in the back seat is not always boring. Just ask some questions.—Nipa Charagi

RECIPE ROULETTE Like most people scrolling Instagram relentlessly, I save recipes. A lot of recipes. Most remain in the “Saved” tab of my Instagram app because intention is easier than action. The recipes I’m really serious about, those in the realm of “I could make this tomorrow” as opposed to “I will make this when I buy tahini/fish sauce/Chinese rice wine” go into a WhatsApp chat with myself. Recently, I stumbled upon an app, Honeydew, that lets you share recipes directly from Insta, and they all get neatly stored in one place. You can categorise them as “dinner”, “cocktails” and the app also suggests meal plans based on your saved recipes. The only downside is I have quickly run out of space on the free tier. It might be worth going paid.—Shrabonti Bagchi

THINK FIRST, TYPE LATER A friend recently gifted me a typewriter, a portable machine made by Brother. I grew up with a similar device, though most of the time it stayed locked up in its case. As a teen, I tried writing stories on it, but was put off the effort required to get the letters out. Now, in my 40s, I’ve come to savour the friction. Writing on a typewriter slows down the process of thinking for me. I find myself composing full sentences in my head beforehand, aware that there is no delete key to undo mistakes. Of course, it isn’t a practical gadget, so I restrict myself to using it when I am not on a deadline, or when writing something that’s for my eyes only. But it makes me feel more connected with the process of writing.—Somak Ghoshal