‘Love+War’ and ‘Cover-Up’ show us the human side of top journalists
Pahull Bains 6 min read 26 Sept 2025, 03:33 pm IST
Summary
Two documentaries at the Toronto International Film Festival celebrate the life and work of journalists Lynsey Addario and Seymour Hersh
At a time when journalists are being increasingly discredited, vilified, or out-and-out targeted for doing their jobs, two documentaries at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival, which concluded on September 14, highlight why their work is so vital.
