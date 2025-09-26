‘Love+War’ and ‘Cover-Up’ show us the human side of top journalists

Addario may be a mother but she doesn’t treat it like the most important job in the world, and it’s refreshing to see a working mom not offer the usual refrains about the challenges of a work-life balance, or guilt over not having it all. In a candid—and likely unpopular—admission, she says, “In my heart, all I want to be doing is shooting," adding that she feels “most present" when out on assignment. The film doesn’t shy away from showing the impact of Addario’s choices on her husband, kids, parents and sisters. But it also shows that her decision to continue working in conflict zones isn’t one that was taken lightly. The honesty and transparency Addario offers in the film is commendable, not least because women (particularly mothers) are rarely allowed to prioritize themselves or their careers without criticism from friends, strangers and the world at large.