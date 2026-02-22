Book review: Unfiltered stories of desire from the heart of India

When I stumbled upon the Agents of Ishq website back in 2016, I was confused at first. Was this brightly illustrated, pop-culture-infused platform, liberally sprinkled with Hindi words, music and poetry, an attempt at taking sex education out of the realm of stuffy classrooms and anatomical diagrams? Was it a how-to guide about romance and pleasure? A repository of erotic stories? Personal essays about love and desire? Perhaps because there was nothing quite like it on the internet anywhere, it took me a while to realise it was all this and more.

In my mind, that was a happier, more innocent time—before online misogyny and the manosphere had made relationships so fraught; before we had learned to label feelings so accurately; before we had learnt that all our experiences, which we thought were unique and special, could be distilled into 30-second reels. When I discovered Agents of Ishq, it was like learning a playful new language in which to talk about sex and desire.

In this anthology, writer and filmmaker Paromita Vohra, who founded Agents of Ishq (AOI) in 2014, has collected around 50 stories, poems and essays submitted to the website over the years, and reading it is a bit like going back in time.

“I imagined AOI as a universe of beauty, fun, sensuality and learning. Sexual health, silly quizzes, popular culture, ancient eroticism, emotional questions, naughty poems, histories of sexual ideas would hold hands to create an ever-widening frame in an undefined conversation about desire,” writes Vohra in her foreword to the book.

When the multimedia project started, India was on the cusp of a quiet sexual revolution—we were becoming more body positive and sex positive, and nowhere was this more apparent than on AOI. People wrote in—they still do—about their experiences and fantasies: sexual awakenings, navigating a terribly sex-negative society, learning to love oneself. They wrote in Hindi or English; this was perhaps the first time you could read about sex in an Indian language that didn’t sound like a manual.

Love, Sex and India: The Agents of Ishq Anthology: Edited by Paromita Vohra, Westland, 256 pages, ₹399

AOI continues to thrive, and reading/ listening to the stories and podcasts it features is like hearing people make sense of things for the first time, even to themselves. Sex here is neither dirty nor fetishised—it just is, in all its messy glory.

The essays in this collection similarly defy conventional categorisation. They are not labelled neatly as “stories of coming out”, “girls who discover they are beautiful” and so on but arranged more playfully. The section Sex Actually contains anonymous accounts of women’s real-life sexual experiences—the good, the bad and the mediocre—and begins with an explanation of how these stories were collected in the aftermath of the #MeToo movement and a particular moment in it.

“An online journal published a piece (about) a young woman’s sexual encounter with (comedian) Aziz Ansari, unleashing a debate on whether what had happened was bad sex or non-consensual sex,” writes Vohra.

Women have always allowed narratives about romance, consent, and not making a fuss to shape their own understanding of sexual encounters. In these stories, they are utterly honest, even to themselves, about what felt good and what didn’t, and how, sometimes, what was not supposed to feel good did.

That pleasure often lies in the grey areas has long been an unsaid though defining characteristic of AOI. It has never been interested in narrow definitions of what is “problematic” and what isn’t—in fact, there has been a studious attempt to avoid terms like “problematic”—underpinned by the understanding that what we desire is shaped so much by things that are beyond our control; from childhood memories to the popular culture we consume.

The tone here is seldom angry and bitter (unlike, say, The Vagina Monologues), and although there are stories of violence and abuse, they avoid pat definitions and neat labelling.

Do the stories work minus the deft, humorous illustrations and artwork that usually accompany them on the website and AOI’s social media pages? It was a tough transition for me to make, and though these narratives are powerful enough to stand on their own, perhaps a graphic novel format would have been the ideal vehicle to convey the essence of what makes the internet avatar of AOI so special.

Even without them, what comes through in these pages is raw, unfiltered and agenda-less. The writing is often unsophisticated, and it works because the purpose of these stories, more sexual memoir than erotica, is not to titillate but to articulate. It is uniquely Indian in flavour, avoiding the tropes and standardised categories of Western erotic fiction, and utterly accessible to anyone.

It covers the gamut of sexuality, from being gender-fluid to asexual, without getting into the technicalities of these identities that seem to be a huge preoccupation with Western writing on the subject. It is entirely more amorphous, fluid and loosey-goosey, just like sex and sexuality often are.