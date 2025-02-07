Luca Guadagnino and Daniel Craig talk about ‘Queer’

While being set in Mexico City, ‘Queer’ almost feels like it could be shot on a soundstage. Everything is inside. Were you going for a literal interiority of character as well as location?

Guadagnino: Thank you for the question. It’s very inspiring. I think the book led us through the development of the story through the visuals, I would say. The first part of the book (by the great William Burroughs) is set in Mexico City. Then Lee convinces Allerton (his lover, played by Drew Starkey) to embark on a sort of picaresque quest through South America in search for ayahuasca. Then they finally bump into this doctor, into this jungle in the heart, only to come back at the end in the epilogue in Mexico City. So I think that the structure came from the book and the texture of it came from the book.