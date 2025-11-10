‘Ludwig’ has typical Sunday television detective flair
‘Ludwig’ offers cosy plotting, yet this show of modest pleasures gets increasingly rewarding as it goes along
David Mitchell is not a performer known for his acting range. On the BBC panel show Would I Lie to You (YouTube), host Rob Brydon mocked Mitchell—star of the unbelievably good comedy series Peep Show—by mimicking his voice and saying “Shall I do posh and repressed, or repressed and posh?" This, while cruel, is a truism. Mitchell, who has made a career out of quoting Shakespeare when he isn’t playing Shakespeare, consistently comes across literate and wealthy (and haplessly dorky), which is what makes him perfectly cast for the new mystery series Ludwig.