‘Ludwig’ has typical Sunday television detective flair

Ludwig offers, therefore, a cosy bit of plotting to easily go with your tea and biscuits, yet this show of modest pleasures gets increasingly rewarding as it goes along, not least because Mitchell—who plays the reluctant but compulsive detective like an older version of Peep Show’s unforgettable, history-loving loser Mark—really sinks his teeth into the part. This author-backed role is the closest the actor has come to a dramatic character, and he displays a bumbling vulnerability and some raw fragility as he stammers his way to the denouement of each episode. This makes Ludwig, created and written by Mark Brotherhood, an interesting take on heroism itself, and how the world treats those who save the day when they can’t also park a car properly.