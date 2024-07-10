Lupe Fiasco, rap-nerd favourite turned musical ronin

“I was Bill of Rights and Ted Talks meet the TARDIS before it all started," he raps on elegiac closer Til Eternity. “But you can't harvest before the hardship." It’s hard to argue that Lupe hasn’t dealt with his share of hardships, documented on Samurai as well as previous records and interviews. But rather than break him, Lupe’s trials have only sharpened his socio-political critiques of American society and the culture industries. He’s emerged with hard-won insight into the human condition, and how it’s shaped by the world we live in. That insight makes Samurai an incredibly compelling portrait of the ethical artist, buffeted by the forces of capitalism and alienation, but kept afloat by his commitment to art and community.