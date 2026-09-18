Review: ‘Lust Stories 3’ is an exhausting, unsexy film

To lust is not the same as to want. We may desire several people, sometimes even simultaneously, yet remain in our senses. Lust is a different beast. Here the chemistry becomes so heady that judgement becomes inconvenience, or afterthought. A film about lust, therefore, should underline that hazardous electricity, the pure need that makes restraint feel absurd. To lust is to want so badly, and so all-consumingly, that you cross the lines you have drawn for yourself. It is a hard, uncut feeling, raw and irrational, that enters the bloodstream and takes over. Resistance is futile.