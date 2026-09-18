Review: ‘Lust Stories 3’ is an exhausting, unsexy film

To lust is not the same as to want. We may desire several people, sometimes even simultaneously, yet remain in our senses. Lust is a different beast. Here the chemistry becomes so heady that judgement becomes inconvenience, or afterthought. A film about lust, therefore, should underline that hazardous electricity, the pure need that makes restraint feel absurd. To lust is to want so badly, and so all-consumingly, that you cross the lines you have drawn for yourself. It is a hard, uncut feeling, raw and irrational, that enters the bloodstream and takes over. Resistance is futile.
To lust is not the same as to want. We may desire several people, sometimes even simultaneously, yet remain in our senses. Lust is a different beast. Here the chemistry becomes so heady that judgement becomes inconvenience, or afterthought. A film about lust, therefore, should underline that hazardous electricity, the pure need that makes restraint feel absurd. To lust is to want so badly, and so all-consumingly, that you cross the lines you have drawn for yourself. It is a hard, uncut feeling, raw and irrational, that enters the bloodstream and takes over. Resistance is futile.
I emphasise this while I sigh at Netflix’s flaccid Lust Stories 3, an anthology film where directors Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj take on varying ideas of lust. This is a disappointingly unsexy film, with an unforgivably long running time. There are a couple of bright spots, a couple of good shots, a couple of fine actors, but too little to arouse admiration.
I emphasise this while I sigh at Netflix’s flaccid Lust Stories 3, an anthology film where directors Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj take on varying ideas of lust. This is a disappointingly unsexy film, with an unforgivably long running time. There are a couple of bright spots, a couple of good shots, a couple of fine actors, but too little to arouse admiration.
Motwane’s film stars Radhika Apte and Konkona Sensharma as co-workers and friends who bond over Korean drama shows and grumble about their own sexless marriages, till they are inspired by the former to try and affect the latter. The writing is godawful, including a genuinely cringeworthy definition of “MILF,” and indecisively Hinglish dialogues that severely handicap two powerful, interesting actresses. “Tum documentaries dekhti ho?” “Haan, binge-watch kar leti hoon kabhi kabhi.” Groan. Part of this has to do with the film’s performative, even patronising gaze on Kandivali, and how far removed it is from Korea. There is, still, a lovely running gag about how on-screen lips in dramatically dubbed K-dramas are never in sync.
The premise of two unfulfilled women trying to use scandal to spice up their lives at the same time could have been interesting. The actors are fine—Vijay Varma and Abhishek Banerjee play the disinterested, reel-scrolling husbands—but the film never engages with either sexual or comedic or satirical possibilities. It’s particularly painful to watch Sensharma, who had directed an incredible film in the last Lust Stories collection, reduced to mouthing these embarrassingly bad lines.
In comparison, Rao’s film feels like a treat. It conjures a breezy chemistry between leads Sana Thampi and Gurfateh Pirzada, attractive people with a physical rapport so easy that it feels like a cross between a condom commercial and an ice-cream ad. She’s a nail-technician, he delivers boxes of pizza, and Rao fills in their worlds with interesting, authentic textures, from his early morning scenes in the fish market to her house littered with quirky furniture scavenged by a production designer flatmate.
The thing is: there are two of him. Pirzada plays Karan and Arjun, twin brothers with meticulously trimmed beards who clearly like being mistaken for one another, and at some point the girl Lisa finds out. (The thing is: She doesn’t mind.) It’s a fun short, though it needed to have been cleverer—or kinkier—to justify sitting through Motwane’s mess. Still, Rao has an infectiously good time with this story of cocaine and carpentry, and there are some deft payoffs, like the way the heroine sources something owing to her proximity to a production designer. It works.
There is one excellent line in Batra’s film about a divorcing couple going through their court-mandated cooling-off period. In this film where Ali Fazal and Radhika Madan can’t stand each other but can’t stop jumping each other’s bones, there is a moment in the middle of this ill-advised intercourse where she, straddling him, asks him to declare something that will truly turn her on. “Say your mom is manipulative,” she insists, “Say it!” He succumbs. The lust is real and the line is great.
The film, on the other hand, is a miserable slog. This couple who squabble about love letters and birthday surprises in front of their wrung-out divorce lawyers—and we, the viewers, can feel their pain. Sure, the film highlights the uncontrollability of lust, but it is also the least interesting and most indulgent of the quartet, one where both characters are insufferable and whiny. For a brief moment the film teases the high drama of the (allegedly) manipulative mother walking in on her son saying that sacrilegious line, but no. Batra’s film timidly pulls out.
Bhardwaj’s film, mercifully, is set four decades ago. We are in Hyderabad in the late 1980s, where Aditi Rao Hydari plays a literature teacher who longingly wishes her homeopathic doctor husband (played by her real-life husband Siddharth) would touch her the same way he caresses his Yamaha motorcycle. Spurred on by a class full of mischievous girls, she reluctantly writes erotic literature and, accidentally, becomes a literary sensation. More importantly, she delivers an education to the men of the age.
It’s a rollicking film, with Siddharth continually prescribing Nux Vomica as a solution for all maladies while Gajraj Rao, playing his paan-chewing father, unintelligibly—yet somehow, unmistakably—declares his opinions, on failing in college and spanking his son. Hydari’s students are suitably wicked, and Hydari is believably shy enough to be scandalised by her own words. Yet she aspires for more. “We women aren’t light bulbs,” explains Hydari, “We’re candles. We don’t light up, we melt.”
Fair. Sexual arousal is not a switch, and turning things on and off is as hard as it is involuntary. Yet this compilation firmly keeps the geyser switched off. This lust is lukewarm.
Raja Sen is a critic, screenwriter and columnist. His first play, a murder mystery called The Simla Affair, recently opened in Delhi. He is currently writing a horror film.