The romantic (and bingeworthy) charms of ‘Mad About You’

My comfort-food show these days happens to be a sitcom from the 1990s. Over the years, I’d caught reruns of Mad About You —starring Paul Reiser and the incomparable Helen Hunt—but now, watching the seven-season series episode by episode, I’m properly charmed.

Imagine the smallest annoyances of a relationship being elevated, through the New York clamour, into the stuff of gentle opera. Picture Paul and Jamie Buchman, he a neurotic documentary filmmaker, she an eloquently practical PR executive, sparring over the size of a couch (née loveseat) as if the whole world depended on it. In a way, it does. Mad About You is all about the inevitable chaos of cohabitation and co-dependence. The show is so obsessed with the micro that the macro simply falls into its lap, pliant and grinning.

Within the vast, neon-lit world of the American sitcom, Mad About You slides midway between Seinfeld, with its social self-absorption, and Friends, with its photogenic schmaltz. Where Seinfeld is about the nothingness of everydayness and Friends is about the everythingness of togetherness, Mad About You is about the intricacies of shared solitude. Hang around somebody long enough, and every sigh can be heard in surround sound. Created by actor Paul Reiser with Danny Jacobson, the show’s writer’s room boasted talents who went on to gild such series as Frasier, Modern Family, and even The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Paul: Do you want to tell me why I just lied to our closest friends?

Jamie: They wanted to take us to dinner.

Paul: The bastards.

Reiser’s character Paul is something of a sitcom unicorn: an American male neurotic who isn’t annoyingly self-absorbed, but instead beguilingly self-aware and often, despite his best intent, at a loss. Paul, with his old-school charm and sly wit, is like an Albert Brooks character, but with better posture. Even as he dances on the edge of self-parody, Paul connects with us. (In one iconic episode, Paul leases his old apartment to Cosmo Kramer of Seinfeld, making Mad About You part of the great cosmic joke that is New York sitcom real estate.)

The soul, the flame of the series, and the reason I keep coming back to mainline more episodes, is Helen Hunt’s Jamie Buchman. Hunt makes Jamie more than Paul’s straight-woman or neurotic counterpart. She’s luminous and whip-smart, with a voice that soothes and slaughters with equal finesse, and a wrecking-ball wit that can take down a wall-full of Paul’s insecurities with a single retort. Hunt may have the button-nosed adorability of a Meg Ryan character, but doesn’t demonstrate any of her passivity.

Paul: Just like that: bing, bang, boom?

Jamie: At this point, I’d settle for the boom.

Paul: You don’t want the bing and the bang?

Jamie: I did when we started.

Paul: And now?

Jamie: I’m over it.

Mad About You is part of the “Sony Pictures Stream" add-on package you can enable on Amazon Prime Video. It’s a subscription tailormade for those who miss the TV shows they grew up on. There are newish movies here too, but the real appeal in this library is the old stuff.

Take the movies: you can slam on action-packed comedies like Men in Black, Charlie’s Angels, and the original Ghostbusters, and follow all that up with the inspiring mission statement that is Jerry Maguire. More Tom Cruise? Here you go with A Few Good Men. The Bridge on the River Kwai is around, as is Martin Scorsese’s immortal and essential Taxi Driver. Then there are quintessentially 1990s movies like the unashamedly weepy Stepmom—or even the guilty pleasure of Anaconda.

The TV show lineup reads like a love letter to the sleepovers and summer holidays: There’s I Dream of Jeannie with its madcap, bottle-blonde mischief; Bewitched twitching its nose through domestic absurdity; Diff’rent Strokes delivering more life lessons per half-hour than most self-help books. These are shows Indians of a certain vintage devoured, albeit sometimes decades later, across Doordarshan and cable TV. “Whatchu talkin’ about, Willis?"

If you’re looking for all-ages entertainment you could enjoy with your parents as well as your kids, I’d strongly recommend this selection. In a world of fast-swiping content, these classics remind us that stories, like old friends or favourite reruns, deserve to be lingered over.

Coming back to my Mad About You addiction… Of course nostalgia is to blame. They don’t make shows about marriage—or even marriages—like they once used to. Today, when every show is a high concept and every relationship a hashtag, it is soothing to watch something where love is not a grand statement, but a series of negotiations: over furniture, over dinner plans, over whether or not to get a dog, or a baby, or even out of bed on a rainy Sunday.

Paul: To me, every day with you is Valentine’s Day.

Jamie: In other words, you forgot to buy me a card.

In our cynical times when romance can sometimes feel as quaint as a laugh-track, Mad About You’s constant, congenial bickering—about duvet alignment or pillow territory—demonstrates a warmth. The laughter may be canned, but that fuzzy glow is for real. That truly is as good as it gets.

Streaming tip of the week:

Helen Hunt’s finest film, As Good As It Gets, is streaming on Zee5. Jack Nicholson plays a curmudgeonly novelist, one who falls in love with a no-nonsense waitress played by Hunt. Famously, she makes him want to be a better man.

Raja Sen is a screenwriter and critic. He has co-written Chup, a film about killing critics, and is now creating an absurd comedy series. He posts @rajasen.

