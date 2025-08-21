The romantic (and bingeworthy) charms of ‘Mad About You’

Within the vast, neon-lit world of the American sitcom, Mad About You slides midway between Seinfeld, with its social self-absorption, and Friends, with its photogenic schmaltz. Where Seinfeld is about the nothingness of everydayness and Friends is about the everythingness of togetherness, Mad About You is about the intricacies of shared solitude. Hang around somebody long enough, and every sigh can be heard in surround sound. Created by actor Paul Reiser with Danny Jacobson, the show’s writer’s room boasted talents who went on to gild such series as Frasier, Modern Family, and even The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.