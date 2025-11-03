Reimagining Heritage: Decoding Magari studio's design language

When you step into the restored 97-year-old ancestral bungalow, Papali House, on Chittoor Road in Kochi, the first thing that strikes you is the generous natural light that fills it. This is home to Magari’s newest boutique store, spread across 9,000 sq ft, in the port town. Within this space, you can see furniture series such as the Aayutha, inspired by the geometric forms found in the Tamil script, or the whimsical Gola armchairs, whose tubular contours are inspired by Play-Doh. The bespoke furniture brand, which has outposts in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, is bringing its distinct aesthetic to Kochi. “This city has an incredibly rich architectural landscape—one that is consciously cared for," shares Amitha Madan, founding partner and principal designer, Magari. “There’s a strong sentiment of preservation here. That’s also how we design a piece or retell its story. In that way, Kochi was a natural progression for us."

Magari’s design philosophy is rooted in combining heritage with a contemporary flair. For instance, the studio reimagines a classic dining table for intimate gatherings. They present it in a new avatar as a low-rise piece with polished black stone top handcrafted by artisans in the temple town of Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu. Madan stumbled upon the stone serendipitously while visiting Chennai for a different project. Collaborating with craftspersons from the temple wasn’t without its share of challenges as they were used to carving deities and pillars entirely from memory. “So, it was difficult for them to follow a drawing," she shares. Achieving uniformity also proved demanding; with each piece handmade, maintaining consistent dimensions required careful adjustment.

This black stone top table, part of the Aayutha collection, can be paired with floor-level Kelir chairs, which have leather-corded and paper-corded backrests and discreet wheels. “The wheels were incorporated to improve usability, as many people are not used to seating on the floor with ease," she adds. Madan also drew inspiration from her own childhood, where a family of 13 would sit together on the floor to have a meal. “I wanted to go back to the idea of celebrating that very simple communal and grounded aspect of everyone eating together. When you’re seated on a higher table, there’s a sense of prestige and stature. However, when you sit on the ground, everyone becomes equal," she adds.

In Tamil, Aayutha means “nothing and everything…where everyone is one" and this emotion is metaphorically melded into these works of art. The furniture’s contours are smooth and rounded, its design punctuated with knots and circular brass studs that subtly echo the form of the Tamil script.